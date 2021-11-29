Left Menu

Maharashtra: A South Africa returnee tests positive for COVID; samples will be sent for genome sequencing

A person, who returned from South Africa to Dombivli, has been tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-11-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 03:16 IST
Maharashtra: A South Africa returnee tests positive for COVID; samples will be sent for genome sequencing
Dr Pratibha Panpatil, health officer, KDMC, said, "A person, who returned from South Africa, has been tested positive for COVID-19. His samples will be sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he has been infected with new variant Omricon."

Dr Panpatil further added, "He had travelled from South Africa to Mumbai via Delhi. He has been quarantined at Municipal Corporation's isolation room. Meanwhile, his brother has been tested negative, and other family members samples will be collected on Monday." (ANI)

