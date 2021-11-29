U.N. chief concerned about southern Africa isolation over Omicron

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was deeply concerned about the isolation of southern African countries after new COVID-19 travel restrictions were imposed by several countries over the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

"I appeal to all governments to consider repeated testing for travelers, together with other appropriate and truly effective measures, with the objective of avoiding the risk of transmission so as to allow for travel and economic engagement," Guterres said in a statement.

