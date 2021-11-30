Greece to make vaccinations for persons over 60 mandatory-PM

Greece on Tuesday said it would fine people over the age of 60 who have not received a first COVID-19 shot, as the country grappled with a new surge in coronavirus cases.

Authorities said they would impose a 100 euro fine on every individual over the age of 60 who was not vaccinated. The measure would apply each month from January 16 onwards.

