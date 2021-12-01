Left Menu

India's Serum Institute delivers first Novavax shot through COVAX

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 09:15 IST
India's Serum Institute delivers first Novavax shot through COVAX
  • India

Serum Institute of India has sent doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia, in its first export of the Novavax shot through the COVAX network, the Indian government said https://www.mea.gov.in/vaccine-supply.htm on Wednesday.

The world's biggest vaccine maker exported 137,500 doses of Covovax, as it calls the shot, to the Southeast Asian country last week.

Indonesia has approved the vaccine but India and the World Health Organization, which co-leads the COVAX vaccine-sharing network, have not.

