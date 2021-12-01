Left Menu

UK has 22 cases of Omicron, health secretary says

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and that that figure was set to rise. "For the UK we've got 22 confirmed cases at the moment and that will go up, it will certainly go up."

UK has 22 cases of Omicron, health secretary says
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and that that figure was set to rise. Javid added that he expected to know more about the variant within two weeks, as scientists work to understand what impact the new variant will have.

"At this point in time the case numbers are very low," he told Sky News. "For the UK we've got 22 confirmed cases at the moment and that will go up, it will certainly go up."

