Left Menu

Vaccine coverage below 10% in seven eastern Mediterranean nations - WHO

An official at the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said on Wednesday seven countries in the region have not yet reached a threshold of 10% vaccination coverage. These countries represent a high-risk setting for the emergence of further variants, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said at a news briefing in Cairo.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:24 IST
Vaccine coverage below 10% in seven eastern Mediterranean nations - WHO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An official at the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office said on Wednesday seven countries in the region have not yet reached a threshold of 10% vaccination coverage.

These countries represent a high-risk setting for the emergence of further variants, Dr. Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said at a news briefing in Cairo. Low-income countries, mostly in Africa, have received only 0.6% of the world's vaccines, while G20 countries have received more than 80%, Al-Mandhari said.

"The longer that these inequities persist, the greater the chance of more variants," said Al-Mandhari. "Indeed, no one is safe until everyone is safe." So far, 24 countries may have reported cases of the new Omicron variant, said Abdinasir Abubakr, infection hazards prevention manager for the region.

Early Omicron cases suggest mild symptoms, added Richard Brennen, WHO regional emergency director in the region. In terms of the response to the variant, he warned of complacency and COVID-19 fatigue and encouraged social-distancing measures.

However, he said social and travel curbs require risk assessment before implementation. "While we understand that some countries locked down international travel, this has to be done on evidence and strong analysis," said Brennen.

As of Nov. 29, over 16.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 309,500 deaths were reported across the Eastern Mediterranean region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
3
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
4
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021