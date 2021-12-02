U.S. reports first case of Omicron variant
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 00:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States identified a first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in California, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday
For days, U.S. health officials have said the new variant -first detected in South Africa and announced on Nov. 25 - was likely already in the United States as dozens of other countries also detected its arrival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jury in U.S. teen Rittenhouse's murder trial ends first day without verdict
U.S. House prepares vote on censuring Republican who tweeted violent video targeting Democrat
Jury in U.S. teen Rittenhouse's murder trial ends first day without verdict
Yellen extends U.S. default deadline to Dec. 15 after highway payment
Climate and security to dominate U.S. Secretary of State's maiden Africa tour