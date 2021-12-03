Left Menu

Toronto Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto East Detention Centre

Updated: 03-12-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 08:40 IST
Toronto Public Health on Thursday announced a COVID-19 outbreak at the provincially run Toronto East Detention Centre with one suspected case of the Omicron variant.

The Durham Region Health Department is investigating the infection, Toronto Public Health said in a statement.

There is no evidence of transmission within the setting at this time, it said, adding it was working closely with the facility and the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General to ensure appropriate measures were taken to minimize risk to staff and inmates.

