REUTERS NEXT-BioNTech CEO says can adapt vaccine quickly for Omicron

German company BioNTech should be able to adapt its coronavirus vaccine relatively quickly in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told the Reuters Next conference on Friday. Sahin also said that vaccines should continue to provide protection against severe disease despite mutations in the virus.

