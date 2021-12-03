First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Mexico, official says

The first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been confirmed in Mexico, the deputy health minister said on Friday, marking the latest country where it has turned up amid concerns a new spike in infections could follow.

The infected person is a 51-year-old who traveled from South Africa, according to a post on Twitter from Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who added that the person has only presented mild symptoms so far. "Their likelihood of recovery is favorable," wrote Lopez-Gatell.

He added that closing borders is not a useful tool to contain coronavirus variants, and discouraged over-reacting to the development. "We call on all to stay calm and keep applying measures to avoid the spread of infection," he said, like getting vaccinated and the use of face coverings.

