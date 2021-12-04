National Guard chief test positive for COVID-19
The head of the National Guard Bureau is isolating after returning a positive COVID-19 test, a spokesman said on Friday.
"General Dan Hokanson is working remotely and isolating himself from contact with others, after a positive COVID-19 test this week," a spokesman for the National Guard said in a statement.
