Utah reports state's first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by Omicron variant
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 03:56 IST
Utah reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant, the U.S. state's health department said on Friday.
"The case was discovered through ongoing genetic sequencing of positive COVID-19 samples at the Utah Public Health Laboratory," the state's health department said on Twitter.
