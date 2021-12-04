Britain reports 42,848 new COVID-19 cases, 127 further deaths

Britain reported 42,848 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, government figures showed, a drop in daily cases following two straight days where more than 50,000 cases were recorded.

There were 127 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, down from 143 deaths reported on Friday.

