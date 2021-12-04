Left Menu

Britain reports 42,848 new COVID-19 cases, 127 further deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:39 IST
Britain reports 42,848 new COVID-19 cases, 127 further deaths
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported 42,848 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, government figures showed, a drop in daily cases following two straight days where more than 50,000 cases were recorded.

There were 127 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, down from 143 deaths reported on Friday.

Also Read: Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021