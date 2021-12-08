Left Menu

France's Martinique territory imposes new curfew as COVID infections surge

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2021 04:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 04:58 IST
Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a new curfew on Tuesday, citing the worsening of the COVID-19 epidemic on the French territory.

The curfew is set at 8 p.m. local time (0000 GMT) and will start from Wednesday, the local authorities said, adding all trips will have to be justified by health or professional reasons. This curfew follows another one ordered on Nov. 25 in Martinique after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades amid demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols.

