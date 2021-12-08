Minister says Nigeria had only weeks to use some donated vaccines

Nigeria's health minister said on Wednesday some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a shelf life of a few months that left only weeks to administer the shots.

Osagie Ehanire said in a statement that the health ministry had declined a request by vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of the doses by three months.

Also Read: Nigeria should end fuel subsidy, speed reforms to boost growth, World Bank says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)