Minister says Nigeria had only weeks to use some donated vaccines
Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 08-12-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 17:02 IST
Nigeria's health minister said on Wednesday some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a shelf life of a few months that left only weeks to administer the shots.
Osagie Ehanire said in a statement that the health ministry had declined a request by vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of the doses by three months.
