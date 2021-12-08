Serum Institute executive director Suresh Jadhav dies

Dr Suresh Jadhav, the executive director of the vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India (SII), passed away at a private hospital here, sources close to his family said on Wednesday.

Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the WHO, and SII chairman Adar Poonawalla were among those who condoled his demise. Jadhav (72) was suffering from cancer and died on late Tuesday night, sources said.

He was associated with SII, maker of the coronavirus vaccine `Covishield' among others, since 1979 and looked after manufacturing and quality control.

''The @SerumInstIndia family and the Indian vaccine industry has lost a guiding light, with the passing of Dr. Suresh Jadhav. My prayers are with his family during these trying times and I thank you all, for your condolences,'' Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organization, tweeted, ''Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with a huge impact on lives saved. May his soul Rest in Peace.'' PTI SPK KRK KRK

