Left Menu

Serum Institute executive director Suresh Jadhav dies

My prayers are with his family during these trying times and I thank you all, for your condolences, Poonawalla said in a tweet.Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organization, tweeted, Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with a huge impact on lives saved.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 08-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 20:58 IST
Serum Institute executive director Suresh Jadhav dies
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Suresh Jadhav, the executive director of the vaccine-maker Serum Institute of India (SII), passed away at a private hospital here, sources close to his family said on Wednesday.

Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist of the WHO, and SII chairman Adar Poonawalla were among those who condoled his demise. Jadhav (72) was suffering from cancer and died on late Tuesday night, sources said.

He was associated with SII, maker of the coronavirus vaccine `Covishield' among others, since 1979 and looked after manufacturing and quality control.

''The @SerumInstIndia family and the Indian vaccine industry has lost a guiding light, with the passing of Dr. Suresh Jadhav. My prayers are with his family during these trying times and I thank you all, for your condolences,'' Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Swaminathan, chief scientist of the World Health Organization, tweeted, ''Exceptional lifetime contributions to vaccine development with a huge impact on lives saved. May his soul Rest in Peace.'' PTI SPK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal wounds

Researchers develop printing technique for effective skin equivalent to heal...

 United States
2
Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, drones

Yemen Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco, other facilities with missiles, dro...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives better immune response - UK study; World Bank says its funding helped deliver 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Mixing Pfizer, AstraZ COVID-19 shots with Moderna gives...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021