No new COVID-19 case in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 09-12-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 18:25 IST
Nagaland did not report any new COVID-19 case on Thursday, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state remained at 32,143, he said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 699 as no fresh fatality was registered, the official said.

Nagaland now has 110 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,268 people have recovered from the disease so far, including six in the last 24 hours, and 1,066 patients have migrated to other states till date.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said that till Wednesday a total of 13,07,449 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 7,48,416 people.

