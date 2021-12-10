Mizoram reports 328 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

Mizoram on Friday reported 328 new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 1,37,705, a health department official said.

The state had reported 336 new infections and one death on Thursday.

With this, the single-day positivity rate increased to 14 per cent from the previous day's 10.49 per cent, he said. The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 512, with three more people succumbing to the disease during the day. Aizawl and Khawzawl districts reported 134 and 53 cases, respectively, followed by Serchhip (45), he said.

According to a bulletin released by the state information and public relations department at 5 pm on Friday, Mizoram now has 2,820 active cases, while 278 people have recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered people to 1,34,373.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients is 97.58 per cent, and the death rate is 0.37 per cent, the bulletin added.

The state has so far conducted 14.59 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

Over 7.24 lakh people have been inoculated, and of them, 5.73 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, state immunisation officer Dr. Lalzawmi said.

