Health Technology Assessment is bridging the gap between researchers and real world: Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar addressed International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment, was organised by the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with International Decision Support Initiative (iDSI). The theme of the event was "Translating Knowledge and Best Practices into Policy for Evidence Informed Decision making in Healthcare Sector for Universal Health Coverage". The symposium was attended by about 500 participants, virtually or in person.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar remarked in her key note address that the symposium has provided a platform to discuss the global best practices in Health Technology Assessment, development of a sustainable model of evidence-based decision making through HTA institutionalization in India in order to achieve universal health coverage. Dr. Bharti Pravin Pawar said, "HTA is bridging the gap between the researchers and the real world."

The Minister of State, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar also released video on "The Power of HTA" and two books – "Policy Briefs" and "Development of Health-Related Quality of Life Value Sets (EQ-5D-5L) for India". The Policy Brief book contains all the policy briefs of the HTA studies conducted by HTAIn and approved by the Board till date. The aim of EQ5D5L study was to generate the Indian Tariff Values of all the health states that is used in the HTA studies. It is the first and the largest study of its kind in South Asia conducted by HTAIn in collaboration with its Resource Centers.

Dr V. K. Paul, Member NITI Aayog quoted that HTA is the pillar for policy formation. Later on, Dr Balram Bhargava, Secretary-DHR and Director General-ICMR stressed on the need for institutionalizing HTA in the country. Ms. Anu Nagar Joint Secretary, DHR detailed about the journey of HTA in India.

Dr. Somsak Chunharas, Advisor to the Health Intervention and Technology Assessment Program (HITAP) and Former Deputy Minister, Public Health, Thailand; Dr. Javier Guzman, Director, Global Health Policy & Senior Policy Fellow, Centre for Global Development; Sir Andrew Dillon Chair, Life Sciences Advisory Board and Founding Chief Executive, NICE, UK; Prof. Carole Longson Life Science Adviser NICE, UK; Prof. Stephen Jan Co-Director, Health Systems Science, George Institute for Global Health, Dr. Tessa-Tan-Torres Edejer Coordinator, Unit on Costs, Effectiveness, Expenditure & Priority Setting, WHO Geneva were present among the eminent speakers.

(With Inputs from PIB)