Saudi crown prince says PIF to invest 150 billion riyal locally in 2022 -SPA

Saudi Arabia's crown prince said on Sunday the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund (PIF) invested 84 billion riyal ($22.39 billion) locally in 2021 and it was planning to invest another 150 billion riyal in 2022.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was quoted by state news agency SPA as saying the 2022 budget aims to achieve post-COVID-19 pandemic financial and economic targets for the country. ($1 = 3.7513 riyal)

