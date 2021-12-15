Greece demands COVID-19 tests from visitors from UK, Denmark
The tests will need to be no more than 48 hours old. The quickly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant is expected to become the dominant strain in Denmark this week.
Travellers to Greece from Britain and Denmark will need a negative PCR COVID-19 test to enter the country, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The measure will be in effect from Dec. 19 as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry said. The tests will need to be no more than 48 hours old.
The quickly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant is expected to become the dominant strain in Denmark this week. In Britain, at least one person has died after contracting Omicron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the variant.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
