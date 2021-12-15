France reports 65,713 new COVID cases, pushing daily average to 13-months high
Reuters | Paris
France on Wednesday registered 65,713 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed, pushing the seven-days moving average of new infections over 50,000, the highest value since Nov. 2020.
