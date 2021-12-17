Goa sees 50 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 409

The COVID-19 tally of Goa reached 1,79,651 on Friday after 50 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,485, an official said.

So far, 1,75,757 people have been discharged post recovery, including 33 during the day, leaving the coastal state with an active tally of 409, he said.

With 2,627 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in Goa went up to 15,91,560, he added.

