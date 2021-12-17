Left Menu

Goa sees 50 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 409

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-12-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 23:29 IST
Goa sees 50 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 409
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally of Goa reached 1,79,651 on Friday after 50 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,485, an official said.

So far, 1,75,757 people have been discharged post recovery, including 33 during the day, leaving the coastal state with an active tally of 409, he said.

With 2,627 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in Goa went up to 15,91,560, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,79,651, new cases 50, death toll 3485, discharged 175757, active cases 409, samples tested till date 15,91,560.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soccer-Horan named US 'Female Player of the Year' and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray relishing Nadal reunion in Abu Dhabi; Soc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021