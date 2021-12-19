COVID Omicron variant "raging through the world," traveling increases risk -Fauci
U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday the easily transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus is "raging through the world" as he urged Americans to get booster shots and continue wearing masks.
Traveling will increase the risk of infection even among vaccinated people, Fauci said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."
