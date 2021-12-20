U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 03:17 IST
- United States
Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.
The Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for COVID-19, and "while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case."
