U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2021 03:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 03:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Sunday she had tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The Massachusetts Democrat, 72, said on Twitter she is vaccinated and boosted and regularly tested for COVID-19, and "while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case."

