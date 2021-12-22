Left Menu

Canada will temporarily expand programs to help people hit by Omicron - Trudeau

Business associations had called on Ottawa to restart some programs on the grounds that many enterprises - especially restaurants and bars - would not survive the loss of income thanks to a new round of curbs. Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, Canada's three most populous provinces, have announced a range of restrictions to fight Omicron.

Canada will temporarily expand support programs to help people and businesses whose livelihoods are being hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.

"We are adapting our measures to make sure that no one is left behind," Trudeau told a televised briefing. Ottawa said in October it would wind down many supports in late October, citing the recovering economy and the success of vaccination efforts.

Finance minister Chrystia Freeland told the briefing that the programs - designed to cover the costs of wages and rent - would help businesses that had seen their capacity cut by 50% or more because of measures introduced to curb COVID-19. Business associations had called on Ottawa to restart some programs on the grounds that many enterprises - especially restaurants and bars - would not survive the loss of income thanks to a new round of curbs.

Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia, Canada's three most populous provinces, have announced a range of restrictions to fight Omicron. Newfoundland and Labrador, the easternmost province, followed suit on Wednesday, closing theaters and limiting restaurants to 50% of their capacity.

