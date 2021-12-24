COVID: Two more Omicron cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Two more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the overall tally to four in the state. In a press statement, Dr G Hymavati, Director, Public Health, said, "Two more cases of Omicron reported in Andhra Pradesh, a total of four cases. A 41-years-old Kuwait returnee, who is a resident of East Godavari district, arrived at Gannavaram airport on December 19. The person was tested positive for COVID-19 on December 20 and samples were sent to CCMB Hyderabad for genome sequencing. She was declared positive for Omicron variant. The patient has been quarantined and put under the close observation of the health department."

In another incident, a 33-year-old UAE returnee, a resident of Visakhapatnam, arrived in the state on December 15. The man was admitted to a private hospital after he developed a mild fever and later was tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16. His samples were sent for genome sequencing and was infected with Omicron variant on Thursday, said Dr Hymavati. Further, the Director said, "So far a total of 53 international travellers and 9 contacts were found COVID-19 RTPCR positive and all the samples were sent for Genome sequencing." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)