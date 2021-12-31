Most crimes reported in 2021 solved, say Coimbatore police

The city police on Friday said they achieved 100 per cent in cracking in two murder-for-gain and two dacoity cases reported in 2021 as against three each reported and solved the previous year.

Likewise, 72 per cent of the robbery cases - 36 house burglaries at night - and 49 per cent of such burglaries by day reported during 2021 - were cracked.

Compared to 2021, property crimes reported in 2020 were about 60 per cent less which could be due to restrictions of public movement during Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the police said.

Under the POCSO Act, 77 cases were registered in 2021 and all cases were detected and 88 accused in such cases were arrested and sent to judicial custody, they said.

A total of 27 murder cases, 41 attempt- to-murder cases and 18 riot cases were reported in 2021 and all murder cases were solved and the accused were arrested and remanded. In crimes against women and children, 180 cases, including rape (13), molestation (8), kidnapping (5), cruelty by husband and relatives (22) and harassment made against women, were reported and all the cases were solved, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)