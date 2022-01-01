Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh records 124 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 497

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-01-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 20:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh records 124 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 497
  • Country:
  • India

At least 124 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Madhya Pradesh, raising the tally of infections to 7,94,089 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 7,83,059, after 34 people were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,533, as no fresh casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The central state is now left with 497 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 61,440 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,37,53,449, the official added.

As per a government release, 10,24,38,430 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 39,468 jabs were given on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,94,089, new cases 124, death toll 10,533, recovered 7,83,059, active cases 497, number of tests so far 2,37,53,449.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022