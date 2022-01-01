Madhya Pradesh records 124 new COVID-19 cases; active infections at 497

At least 124 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in Madhya Pradesh, raising the tally of infections to 7,94,089 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

The count of recoveries rose to 7,83,059, after 34 people were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,533, as no fresh casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The central state is now left with 497 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 61,440 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,37,53,449, the official added.

As per a government release, 10,24,38,430 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 39,468 jabs were given on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,94,089, new cases 124, death toll 10,533, recovered 7,83,059, active cases 497, number of tests so far 2,37,53,449.

