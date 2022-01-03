Left Menu

Over 100 Kolkata doctors test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:24 IST
Over 100 Kolkata doctors test positive for COVID-19
Representative Image
Over 100 doctors in three different hospitals of Kolkata have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a senior health official said on Monday.

At least 70 doctors of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, 24 medical practitioners of Chittaranjan Seva Sadan and Shishu Sadan Hospital in Kalighat, and 12 of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology have tested positive for the infection, the official told PTI.

''The doctors have been asked to go for institutional quarantine,'' he said.

Contact tracing has begun, and the process of clinical examination of everyone in the three hospitals has started, the official said.

West Bengal had on Sunday reported 6,153 COVID-19 cases, with the eastern metropolis accounting for 3,194 infections. The state's coronavirus tally stood at 16,49,150, of which 17,038 are active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

