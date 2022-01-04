Left Menu

Maha minister Eknath Shinde, Sena MP Arvind Sawant test COVID-19 positive

People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful. In another tweet, Sawant said, I have tested positive for Covid. Maharashtra had on Monday reported 12,160 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 casualties.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 15:48 IST
Maha minister Eknath Shinde, Sena MP Arvind Sawant test COVID-19 positive
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Tuesday said they have tested positive for COVID-19, and were undergoing treatment for the infection.

Taking to Twitter, Shinde said, ''I have tested positive for coronavirus and am undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will overcome corona and soon I will be at your service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful.'' In another tweet, Sawant said, ''I have tested positive for Covid. Have isolated myself at home. Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Take care!'' More than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said last week. Maharashtra had on Monday reported 12,160 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 casualties. The state currently has 52,422 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022