Greece reports new high of 50,126 COVID-19 cases in a day

Greece reported a record 50,126 COVID-19-related infections on Tuesday, breaking a previous high of 40,560 registered on Dec. 31.

The number of deaths dropped to 61 from 78 on Monday.

AS recently as Dec. 27, only 9,284 new COVID cases were recorded, according to a Reuters tally.

