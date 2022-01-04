Left Menu

Greece reports new high of 50,126 COVID-19 cases in a day

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Greece reported a record 50,126 COVID-19-related infections on Tuesday, breaking a previous high of 40,560 registered on Dec. 31.

The number of deaths dropped to 61 from 78 on Monday.

AS recently as Dec. 27, only 9,284 new COVID cases were recorded, according to a Reuters tally.

