UK Chief Scientific Adviser: No evidence Omicron wave has peaked in London

There is no evidence that a wave of Omicron COVID-19 cases in London has peaked, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday. "It would be very wrong ... to suggest that there's a peak which means it's all over in London," Vallance told a news conference.

"It may well be flattening in some of the younger age groups, but it's in the older age groups where we have the biggest risk of this turning into hospitalisation, and severe complications."

