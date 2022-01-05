Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta

Singapore expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding a booster dose will soon be required for adults to be considered fully vaccinated.

From Feb. 14, eligible persons aged 18 years and above should have received a booster dose no later than 270 days after the last dose in the primary vaccination series to be considered fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

The city-state of 5.5 million people allows only those counted as fully vaccinated to enter malls or dine in restaurants or at hawker stalls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)