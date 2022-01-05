Left Menu

Tokyo may seek emergency measures as COVID cases rise - Sankei

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 15:55 IST
Tokyo authorities may ask Japan's government to reinstate emergency measures as a rise in COVID-19 cases spurs concern that the capital is experiencing a sixth wave of infections, the Sankei newspaper reported.

Tokyo metropolitan government officials are preparing to make the request for a declaration of what are known in Japan as quasi-emergency measures, the paper reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

Such measures, which include restrictions on restaurant and bar opening hours, were lifted across Japan in September.

