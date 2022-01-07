China reports 174 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 6 vs 189 day earlier
China reported 174 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 6, versus 189 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday. Of the new infections, 116 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from 132 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces.
Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces. Zhejiang province also reported new cases. China reported 45 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 45 a day earlier.
There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,295 confirmed cases as of Jan 6.
