Left Menu

Gujarat CM holds meet to review preparedness to tackle COVID-19 situation

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:29 IST
Gujarat CM holds meet to review preparedness to tackle COVID-19 situation
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the administration's preparedness to deal with the situation.

Municipal Commissioners of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhinagar cities along with collectors and district development officers of Anand, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad and Kutch attended the meeting through video-conference, a government release said.

Chief principal secretary to the chief minister, K Kailashnathan, chief secretary Pankaj Kumar and ACS-Health Mukesh Kumar attended the meet in person, it stated.

As per the release, municipal commissioners and district collectors shared the latest details and data about the vaccination drive, tracing and tracking of cases, availability of beds and medicines and status of isolated patients in their respective districts.

For better response and coordination, the state government has already asked all the in-charge secretaries to reach their allotted districts, the chief secretary informed Patel during the meeting.

The chief minister urged city and district administrators to continuously monitor infected patients, both in home isolation and those admitted to hospitals, the release stated.

To increase people's immunity, the state government plans to provide an Ayurvedic powder mix (kadha) in cities and districts from January 10, it was stated. Administrators have been directed to make sure that this Ayurvedic mix, to be taken with hot water, reaches the public, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022