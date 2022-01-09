China reports 165 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 8 vs 159 a day earlier

China reported 165 confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 8, up from 159 a day earlier, its health authority said on Sunday. Of the new infections, 92 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, from 95 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in Henan and Shaanxi provinces. At least two cases found in the northern coastal city of Tianjin were caused by the Omicron variant, the local authority said late on Saturday.

China reported 46 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 52 a day earlier. There were no new fatalities, leaving the death toll at 4,636. Mainland China had 103,619 confirmed cases as of Jan 8.

