Omicron is Brazil's dominant coronavirus variant, minister says

Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Brazil, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday. "Regardless of any health measure you may try to adopt, it ends up coming in. Unfortunately, it already is the predominant variant in Brazil, we are seeing cases rising," Queiroga told reporters. He said Brazil did not expect to see higher hospitalization and death levels, citing the strong vaccination program.

Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Brazil, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Tuesday. "Regardless of any health measure you may try to adopt, it ends up coming in. Unfortunately, it already is the predominant variant in Brazil, we are seeing cases rising," Queiroga told reporters.

He said Brazil did not expect to see higher hospitalization and death levels, citing the strong vaccination program.

