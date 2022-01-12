Left Menu

Maha: Aurangabad, Nanded and Latur districts report 400-plus COVID-19 cases each

Aurangabad, Nanded and Latur districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra reported more than 400 coronavirus positive cases each on Wednesday, officials said.At 22, the lowest number of new cases were recorded in Hingoli district of the region that comprises total eight districts, they said.Aurangabad logged 484 new cases as compared to 349 on Tuesday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:15 IST
Maha: Aurangabad, Nanded and Latur districts report 400-plus COVID-19 cases each
  • Country:
  • India

Aurangabad, Nanded and Latur districts of Marathwada region in Maharashtra reported more than 400 coronavirus positive cases each on Wednesday, officials said.

At 22, the lowest number of new cases were recorded in Hingoli district of the region that comprises total eight districts, they said.

Aurangabad logged 484 new cases as compared to 349 on Tuesday. Of the fresh cases, 410 are from the city and 74 from rural parts the district. There are 1,839 active cases in Aurangabad, an official said.

At the second place was Nanded with 474 fresh cases. It currently has 1,095 active cases. In Latur, 434 new coronavirus positive cases were reported during the day, a day after it saw 216 cases. The number of active cases in the district is 1,095 now.

Beed reported 38 new cases and Parbhani 73 infections. The figures from Osmanabad district were not available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022