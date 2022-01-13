Left Menu

France reports 305,322 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:48 IST
France reported 305,322 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, down from a high of nearly 370,000 on Tuesday but the seven-day moving average of new cases continued rising to nearly 294,000, health ministry data showed.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units fell by 46 to 3,939, marking the first fall in a month. France also reported a total of 99,318 coronavirus deaths in hospitals, up by 225.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

