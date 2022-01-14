Left Menu

Number of French COVID-19 ICU patients falls second day despite record infections

Updated: 14-01-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 22:44 IST
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in France has fallen for the second day in a row, despite a record infection rate, health ministry data showed on Friday.

France reported 3,895 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units on Friday, 44 fewer than Thursday, and the second consecutive fall, despite the seven-day moving average of new infections reaching a new high of nearly 294,000 on Thursday.

