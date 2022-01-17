Left Menu

Bengal reports 14,938 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tally climbed to 18,97,699 on Sunday with 14,938 fresh cases, while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,088, a health department bulletin said. The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-01-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 01:00 IST
Bengal reports 14,938 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more fatalities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally climbed to 18,97,699 on Sunday with 14,938 fresh cases, while 36 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 20,088, a health department bulletin said. The state had registered 19,064 new infections and 39 deaths on Saturday. Its positivity rate stood at 27.73 per cent, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of fresh fatalities at 12, followed by five in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district and four in Howrah. The state capital logged 3,893 single-day cases.

West Bengal now has 1,60,305 active cases, and 17,17,306 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,973 since Saturday. The state has tested over 2.23 crore samples so far, taking into account 53,876 such clinical examinations in the past 24 hours, down from 64,572 samples the previous day, the bulletin added. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress and the BJP earlier in the day engaged in a war of words over COVID-19 vaccination, with the former accusing the saffron party of discrimination with non-BJP ruled states.

''Modi ji (PM Narendra Modi) is providing the full quota of vaccines to some states, but not meeting the requirements of states like Bengal," TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

"During the second wave, we had to procure a sizeable amount of vaccines on our own,'' he added.

Reacting to the remarks, BJP state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC government does not have a proper policy to tackle with the virus, and "due to its procrastination, many in the state are awaiting the first and second doses".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Casualty reports awaited from tsunami-hit Tonga with comms largely down

Casualty reports awaited from tsunami-hit Tonga with comms largely down

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022