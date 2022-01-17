China reports 223 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 16 vs 119 a day earlier

China reported 223 new confirmed COVID-19 cases for Jan. 16, up from 119 a day earlier, its health authority said on Monday. Of the new infections, 163 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, up from 65 a day earlier.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Tianjin, Henan, Guangdong, Shaanxi and Guangxi, the NHC said. The country reported 28 new asymptomatic cases for Jan. 16, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, down from 52 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 16, mainland China had 105,087 confirmed cases.

