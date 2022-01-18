Left Menu

39 Omicron cases in Manipur

The number of those affected by Omicron cases in Manipur jumped to 39 on Monday from only seven a day ago, a health department bulletin said. Manipur director of health services, K Rajo Singh said in release that 32 Omicron cases were detected in various districts of the state. Be alert and do not panic, the release added.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 18-01-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 00:31 IST
39 Omicron cases in Manipur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The number of those affected by Omicron cases in Manipur jumped to 39 on Monday from only seven a day ago, a health department bulletin said. Manipur director of health services, K Rajo Singh said in release that 32 Omicron cases were detected in various districts of the state. He urged the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and take both jabs of the vaccine. ''Be alert and do not panic'', the release added.

