Vietnam detects first Omicron cases in the community -state media

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 07:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 07:34 IST
Vietnam has recorded its first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the community, state media reported on Wednesday.

The three positive cases were detected over the weekend in Ho Chi Minh City and confirmed as Omicron late on Tuesday, the Tien Phong Newspaper reported, citing health authorities. (Editing by Ed Davies)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

