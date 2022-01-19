Czech republic reports 28,469 new cases of coronavirus, record daily tally
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 19-01-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 11:37 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
The Czech Republic reported 28,469 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest daily tally since the pandemic reached the country of 10.7 million in March 2020.
The number reported for Tuesday is more than double the 12,371 cases reported for the same day last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Czech Republic
Advertisement