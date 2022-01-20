Six in 10 have unfavourable view of UK's Johnson -poll

Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:23 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
Six in 10 people in Britain now have an unfavourable opinion of Prime Minister Boris Johnson following revelations of parties held at his residence during COVID-19 lockdowns, pollster Ipsos Mori said on Thursday.

Ipsos also said that 57% believe Johnson is a bad prime minister, up 6 percentage points since last week. Finance minister Rishi Sunak was the only senior minister to get a net positive score when respondents were asked.

