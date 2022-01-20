Six in 10 have unfavourable view of UK's Johnson -poll
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:23 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Six in 10 people in Britain now have an unfavourable opinion of Prime Minister Boris Johnson following revelations of parties held at his residence during COVID-19 lockdowns, pollster Ipsos Mori said on Thursday.
Ipsos also said that 57% believe Johnson is a bad prime minister, up 6 percentage points since last week. Finance minister Rishi Sunak was the only senior minister to get a net positive score when respondents were asked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ipsos Mori
- Boris Johnson
- Johnson
- Rishi Sunak
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson hopes to 'ride out' Omicron wave
UK PM Boris Johnson hopes to 'ride out' Omicron wave
Boris Johnson dismisses visa link with Indian free trade deal
British PM Boris Johnson calls out anti-vaccine ‘mumbo jumbo’
UK PM Boris Johnson apologises in Parliament for attending booze party during lockdown in 2020