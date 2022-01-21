COVID-19: 28 deaths, 7,792 fresh virus cases in Punjab

Twenty-eight more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday while 7,792 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,00,222, according to a medical bulletin. Five deaths were reported in Ludhiana, four in Amritsar, three each in Gurdaspur, Patiala and Jalandhar, two each from Faridkot, Sangrur and Mohali and one each from Bathinda, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Pathankot. So far, 16,913 peple have died from the infection in the state. The number of active cases was 48,183 while the state's positivity rate stood at 17.95 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 1,313 cases, followed by 1,265 in Ludhiana, 737 in Jalandhar and 573 in Hoshiarpur.

A total of 1,015 patients are on oxygen support while 98 critical patients are on ventilator, as per the bulletin.

A total of 6,882 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 6,35,126, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,172 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 83,735.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,097. The positivity rate stood 17.06 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 9,260 while the number of recoveries was 73,378.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)