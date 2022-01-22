Left Menu

Mexican president undergoes cardiac catheterisation

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 22-01-2022 10:01 IST
Mexican president undergoes cardiac catheterisation
Andrés Manuel López
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador underwent cardiac catheterisation Friday afternoon at a military hospital, the government announced.

Interior Secretary Adán Augusto López Hernández said in a statement that based on a routine exam, doctors decided it was necessary to perform the procedure.

"In this procedure, they found the president's heart and arteries healthy and functioning adequately," he said.

"No other kind of intervention was necessary." The statement said López Obrador would resume his normal activities Saturday.

Earlier Friday, presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez said the president had gone in for a routine exam.

López Obrador had just returned this week after a week of isolation for his second COVID-19 infection in a year. The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and has high blood pressure.

